Lana Del Rey, Elvis Costello To Lead Leonard Cohen Tribute Gig

: Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, and Sting are set to headline the Leonard Cohen tribute concert to be held to mark the first anniversary of the singer-songwriter's passing on November 6.The family of Cohen announced that Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen will be at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.Feist, Philip Glass, k d lang, the Lumineers' Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, Damien Rice, Patrick Watson, and Adam Cohen are also performing at the gig.More performers, including actors and poets honoring the legendary musician through spoken word performances, will be announced ahead of the concert."My father left me with a list of instructions before he passed. 'Put me in a pine box next to my mother and father.Have a small memorial for close friends and family in Los Angeles... And if you want a public event do it in Montreal.'" I see this concert as a fulfillment of my duties to my father that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring," said Cohen's son Adam.The concert will kick off a week of celebrations in Montreal honoring Cohen and will benefit the Canada Council for the Arts, the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec, and the Montreal Arts Council.Cohen died last year at the age of 82, a month after the release of his latest album, 'You Want It Darker.'Best-known for his song Hallelujah which has been recorded over 200 times, Cohen had a musical career that spanned six decades and won him comparison with such other songwriters of his era as Bob Dylan and Paul Simon