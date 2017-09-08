Last 20 Years Were About Attaining The Unachievable: Suriya Sivakumar

Chennai: Actor-producer Suriya Sivakumar penned an emotional to his fans for being an honest support system in his 20-year-long cinematic journey, which he says has been about trying to push the envelope.Suriya, who made his acting debut with 1997 Tamil film Nerukku Ner, directed by Vasanth and produced by Mani Ratnam, tweeted the post on Wednesday night.He wrote: "The last 20 years of my cinematic journey was about attaining the unachievable. Yet you all made it possible for me. Your applause...! Your applause motivated me to raise my bar, your thumbs down helped me to learn better, your support drove me to go beyond cinema (Agaram Foundation)."Above all, your love kept this engine chugging. Here I owe you my life for the last 20 years of my travel and for the many more miles I need to make. Thanks one and all."In his illustrious career, Suriya has starred in memorable films like Nanda, Pitharmagan, Mounam Pesiyidhe, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini, Varanam Aayiram, Singam and 24.His lone Hindi film is Ram Gopal Varma's "Rakht Charitra".Suriya turned producer with Tamil children's film Pasanga 2 and also bankrolled his wife Jyotika's comeback Tamil film 36 Vayadhinile.