1-min read

Learnt Dancing By Looking At Actors: Rajkummar Rao

In Bareilly Ki Barfi, the National Award winning actor Rajkumar Rao is playing the role of Pritam Vidrohi, a small town guy.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2017, 11:36 AM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has featured in intense roles in films like Shahid and Trapped, will be seen dancing for a change in the quirky entertainer Bareilly Ki Barfi. He says he learnt it by looking at actors.

"Like most of the people in small towns, I learned dancing by looking at a lot of actors dancing. That's how I learnt it," Rajkummar said in a statement.

He gave a dekko of his dancing skills at the launch of the song Twist kamiraya here earlier this week.

The film features Kriti Sanon alongside Rao and Ayushman Khurana.

Written by Dangal writer-director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, the movie is scheduled to release on August 18.

It marks Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari's second film as a director after Nil Battey Sannata.




