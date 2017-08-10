Learnt Dancing By Looking At Actors: Rajkummar Rao

: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has featured in intense roles in films like Shahid and Trapped, will be seen dancing for a change in the quirky entertainer Bareilly Ki Barfi. He says he learnt it by looking at actors."Like most of the people in small towns, I learned dancing by looking at a lot of actors dancing. That's how I learnt it," Rajkummar said in a statement.In Bareilly Ki Barfi, the National Award winning actor is playing the role of Pritam Vidrohi, a small town guy.He gave a dekko of his dancing skills at the launch of the song Twist kamiraya here earlier this week.The film features Kriti Sanon alongside Rao and Ayushman Khurana.Written by Dangal writer-director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, the movie is scheduled to release on August 18.It marks Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari's second film as a director after Nil Battey Sannata.