Learnt To Be Patient While Working With Sridevi, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui learnt to be patient while working with Sridevi on Mom.

Nawazuddin said his learning on the sets of Mom helped him during the making of Manto.

"While shooting I have seen how patient she (Sridevi) is as a person. Like even if the shot is after two hours she will wait patiently these are the things that you learn. "I am working on Manto right now and it's a hectic and exhausting schedule but because of m'am I have learnt how to

be patient," the actor said during the trailer launch of Mom.

The 43-year-old said it was his dream to work with Sridevi and he immediately said yes to Mom.

"It was my dream to work with m'am, she works on lot of detailing to her character, she inspires everyone. It was a dream to work with her so I had thought whenever I get an opportunity I will grab it," he said

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor and Sunil Manchanda's Mad Films in association with Thirdeye Pictures, Mom releases on July 7 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.