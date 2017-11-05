Lena Headey in Talks to Join Banking on Mr Toad

: Actor Lena Headey is in negotiations to appear in the film Banking on Mr Toad.The live-action film is about novelist Kenneth Grahame, who wrote Wind in the Willows, and also features actor Toby Kebbell, reported Variety.The story follows Grahame, his wife Elsie and their son Alistair, a tragic young man born blind in one eye who would suffer horrible health problems throughout his brief life.The Game of Thrones actor will play the role of Elsie Grahame with Kebbell playing the role of Kenneth Grahame.