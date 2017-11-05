GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lena Headey in Talks to Join Banking on Mr Toad

The story follows Grahame, his wife Elsie and their son Alistair, a tragic young man born blind in one eye who would suffer horrible health problems throughout his brief life.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2017, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lena Headey in Talks to Join Banking on Mr Toad
Getty Images.
Los Angeles: Actor Lena Headey is in negotiations to appear in the film Banking on Mr Toad.

The live-action film is about novelist Kenneth Grahame, who wrote Wind in the Willows, and also features actor Toby Kebbell, reported Variety.

The story follows Grahame, his wife Elsie and their son Alistair, a tragic young man born blind in one eye who would suffer horrible health problems throughout his brief life.

The Game of Thrones actor will play the role of Elsie Grahame with Kebbell playing the role of Kenneth Grahame.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES