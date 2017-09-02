Leonardo DiCaprio Eyed For Joker's Role In Batman Villain's Standalone Film

: Warner Bros is reportedly planning to cast Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio as the Joker in the studio's recently announced origin tale.However, no official offer has been made yet, reported Variety.The Joker standalone film, to be directed by Todd Phillips, is also expected to have DiCaprio's long-time collaborator and director Martin Scorsese on board as an executive producer.The actor-director duo has teamed on films such as Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.The two will next work on Devil in the White City and Killers of the Flower Moon.In late August, Warner Bros unveiled two Joker projects the standalone Joker movie with Scorsese and Phillips involved and an untitled tentpole movie starring Jared Leto as the Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.