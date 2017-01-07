Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Grant To Be Presenters at Golden Globes
Image: Twitter/ Golden Globe Awards
Los Angeles>/strong>: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been confirmed to be a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards.
The 42-year-old has joined the list of stars who will be handing out the prizes at the ceremony, which is taking place in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig's participation, via Twitter.
A post on the official Golden Globes Twitter account read: "We can confirm that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th Golden Globes on January 8."
We can confirm that @LeoDiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8! pic.twitter.com/lEEVluKTL5
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: We are proud to announce Felicity Jones and @HackedOffHugh as presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8! pic.twitter.com/7JQRHSVMS2
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2017
DiCaprio and Wiig join previously announced presenters Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia and Reese Witherspoon.
The Golden Globes will be presented by Jimmy Fallon. Stallone's daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, have already been announced to be sharing the title of Miss Golden Globe.
