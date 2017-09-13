Leonardo DiCaprio Wants To Portray Stan Lee On Big Screen

: Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known to bring real-life characters to life, thanks to his ability to fit any part he plays. And now according to comic legend Stan Lee, DiCaprio wants to portray him on screen.DiCaprio is also set to play the leading artist and intellectual of the Italian Renaissance Leonardo da Vinci in an upcoming biopic, which marks his ninth project in which he essays the role of a real life character. Appearing at the first annual HASCON, Lee noted that DiCaprio was not only his neighbor but also a massive fan of his work."He's a huge Marvel fan. In his house, he has huge Marvel posters on the wall. He's a neighbor of mine and we were talking one day some months ago, and he said, 'Boy it'd be fun to do your story on the screen'," Lee recalled. Lee, 94, added, "So I said, 'Well, I'll audition you.' Gotta make sure the guy can do it. I'm not sure you're good- looking enough. We'll test you, see how you look, see how it comes out. Don't get too excited, we'll let you know."