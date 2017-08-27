Lesser Known Indian-origin Actors Who’ve Taken Hollywood by Storm
There are many Indian origin actors who are doing well overseas. Let us find out who they are.
In past decades, Indian-origin actors in Hollywood were relegated to narrowly-defined, cliched roles like nerdy doctors, penny-pinching store owners and the occasional terrorist. And while that image still largely holds true, a new generation of Western desis is challenging this convention.
Other than Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone there are many Indian origin actors who are doing well overseas. There are many actors from Indian descent who rub shoulders with Hollywood A-listers and make us proud!
These are the Indian-origin actors that lead that change-
1. Naveen Andrews
Actor Naveen Andrews first attracted international attention as Kip, Juliette Binoche's Sikh boyfriend in The English Patient. He worked in a variety of films including Mighty Joe Young, A Question of Faith, and Bride and Prejudice. After landing a starring role on the landmark TV series Lost in 2004, Andrews became a household face in the United States, and he soon found himself in movies like Robert Rodriguez's Planet Terror, and Jodi Foster's The Brave One. Andrews was born in London. Both of his parents were Malayali Nasrani immigrants from Kerala, India.
2. Mindy Kaling
Vera Mindy Chokalingam professionally known as Mindy Kaling, is an American actress and comedian. Kaling's parents are from India. In 2012, Kaling pitched a single-camera comedy to Fox called The Mindy Project, which was written and produced by Kaling. Mindy is also known for her work on the NBC sitcom The Office, where she portrayed the character, Kelly Kapoor.
3.Sendhil Ramamurthy
Sendhil Ramamurthy is an American actor. Ramamurthy was born in Chicago to a Kannadiga Indian father and a Tamil Indian mother. One of the stars of hit US drama series Heroes, he plays geneticist Mohinder Suresh. Ramamurthy has become a household name in America. Quintessentially tall, dark and handsome, Ramamurthy's a truly South Asian sex symbol and has twice been named to People Magazine's annual '100 Most Beautiful' list.
4.Archie Panjabi
Archie (Archana) Panjabi is a Sindhi, she spent a part of her childhood in Mumbai. And consider herself as a Mumbaiite. She is best known for her role as Kalinda Sharma on The Good Wife. Panjabi is claiming a unique, exotic, and alluring look that speaks to her Indian ancestry.
5.Indira Varma
Her film debut and the first major role was in Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, which was banned in India and Pakistan. And we have all seen her in Game of Thrones as Ellaria Sand. In 2005 and 2007, she played a young wife, Niobe, in the HBO series Rome. In 2010, took on the role of billionaire Ilsa Pucci in the Fox action series Human Target.
6. Maulik Pancholy
Maulik family comes from Gujarat, and his grandparents live in Ahmedabad. He is a 1991 graduate of the Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida. He is best known for his roles as Jonathan on 30 Rock, the voice of Baljeet Tjinder in Phineas and Ferb, Sanjay Patel in Weeds, and Neal during the first season ofWhitney. He voiced a different character, also named Sanjay Patel, in the Nickelodeon animated series Sanjay and Craig.
7.Noureen DeWulf
Noureen starred as Lacey in Anger Management. She is best known for her roles in films such as West Bank Story, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and The Back-up Plan. Her parents from Pune, India.
8.Jimi Mistry
Jimi appeared in numerous films such as East Is East, Blood Diamond, The Guru, Exam, West is West, Ella Enchanted and The Truth About Love. But he is best known for his roles in EastEnders and Coronation Street.
9.Parminder Kaur Nagra
Parminder is a British film and television actress, known for playing Jess in the 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham and Dr Neela Rasgotra in the NBC medical drama ER. She has had several other major television roles, including a starring role as Meera Malik in the NBC crime drama The Blacklist and a recurring role on the ABC/Marvel Television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
10.Shenaz Treasury
Shenaz fondly remembered as Alisha Sahay from Ishq Vishq is currently seen on digital platforms like Netflix, where she is doing a show titled Brown Nation. In 2011, she got a recurring role as Rama Patel on the American soap opera One Life to Live. During 2015 she was a contributor and occasional panellist on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central in the United States.
