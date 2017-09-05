Liam Payne Celebrates One Direction's Anniversary

7 years ago today my life changed forever, beyond my wildest dreams, I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way... — Liam (@LiamPayne) September 4, 2017

Singer Liam Payne thanked fans for their love and support as it marked the seventh anniversary of the creation of One Direction, which has been on a hiatus since January 2016.Taking to Twitter, Payne, 24, recalled how his life changed for the better seven years ago today."7 years ago today my life changed forever, beyond my wildest dreams, I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way," he wrote.He then thanked his former bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson for helping him through the 1D journey."To my four band mates and brothers thank you so much along with all of our fans we really are 'the greatest team the world has ever seen'," he shared.