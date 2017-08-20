Life of an Artiste is Sexier Than That of a Superstar: Ayushmann Khurrana

From playing a sperm donor in his debut film to churning out some of the popular songs as a singer and song-writer to choosing unusual subjects in films, Ayushmann Khurrana is one multi-talented man who believes that being an artiste, he has a more interesting life than that of a superstar.Ayushmann's latest release is Bareilly Ki Barfi, and his next is Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. His last release Meri Pyaari Bindu did not do well at the box office, but the actor says he is not under much pressure because his mind is always occupied in some creative process."It's not that the failure of a film does not affect me, but I am not just an actor but an artiste and I think, the life of an artiste is much sexy and interesting than of superstar. I am writing, I am composing songs, doing musical concerts, I am acting in films... My mind is always in some creative process. So I do not let the failure affect me much," Ayushmann said.As an actor, he caught attention with his debut film Vicky Donor and received praise from critics and audience alike. He also impressed with his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, but the five films-old actor's movies have not managed to shake up the box office.Nevertheless, his interesting and unique choice of scripts has always been spoken about. His next film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan delves on erectile dysfunction.Ayushmann said: "Well, that's what I get more often... That's why I have chosen that film. But the fact is choosing the script is always a risk-taking step. At times a film looks interesting on paper, but it doesn't get translated on the screen because filmmaking is a collaborating effort."I always wanted to work on unusual subjects in my films, even as a newcomer. In the beginning, I refused to some formula films and Vicky Donor came to me because everyone refused to do the film. That film worked. Hopefully, my new films will also work.In Bareilly Ki Barfi, he plays a small town bully. He has worked in it with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao."Kriti is a revelation in this film. She is actually a good actor... And of course, I had a great fun shooting with Rajkumar. He is playing a really funny and interesting character, he has got all the punch lines and the transition of his character is more interesting than mine."Having said that, it is always great to have good actors in a film because that enhance everybody's performance," shared Ayushman.Having a humble beginning with theatre followed by television, the actor has come a long way, but success has not spoilt his simplicity.Asked about how he maintains that, Ayushman said: "I am never sad nor am I a happy person. I am somewhere in between. And I am really a simple guy. I am acting in front of the camera anyway, so if I will act even off the camera, when will I live my life?"I cannot stay away from the real life because that is how I grow as an artiste. For my theatre, I travelled to various parts of the country and interacted with common people... So you know, you are in a real space," he said.