Lifetime Achievement Oscar Is Not Enough For Jackie Chan; Read What He Wants Now

: Action star Jackie Chan says he hopes to win an Academy Award for the Best Actor one day.The 63-year-old star already has the Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in his kitty, which he received last year.Chan, who is a crowd-puller to the theatres, said at this point in his life he wants to concentrate on the content in his films."Right now, for me, it's not about box office. What's more important is the audience. I've been working so hard for all these years in the film business. I wanted to prove that I'm a good stuntman, I'm a good stunt coordinator, I'm a good director, I'm a good producer, that I can write."Now, I want them to say, 'That Jackie, he is a good actor.' After I got a lifetime achievement, Oscar, I hope one day to get - the best actor Oscar," he told The Hollywood Reporter.The Foreigner actor said today with advanced technology in Hollywood, anyone can transform into an action star."How many action stars today stay in the film business? They're gone. Look at Hollywood today and the technology they make. Everybody's superwoman, they can make everybody an action star. Even some stars, they don't know how to fight, but they can make them like an action star. One day, when I'm old and I cannot fight anymore, they still can make me action star. But acting is still important," he said.