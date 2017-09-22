Linda Hamilton Signs Up For New Terminator Movie

Actress Linda Hamilton will be returning for the reboot of the film Terminator, announced the scriptwriter of the film James Cameron.The filmmaker broke the news at a private event, celebrating the 33-year-old franchise."As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it's going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she's become return," said Cameron, reports hollywoodreporter.com.Cameron hopes to once again make a statement on gender roles in action movies with Hamilton's return."There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn't an example of that for women," he said.Hamilton, who is famously known for her portrayal of Sarah Connor in the first Terminator film (1984), last starred in a Terminator installment in the sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) which was directed by Cameron. She also provided the voice of Sarah Connor in 2009's Terminator Salvation.Cameron also revealed that actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in the original trilogy and 2015's Terminator Genisys, would be involved in the new trilogy "to some extent," but the plan would be to introduce new characters to "pass the baton."The film will be directed by Tim Miller.