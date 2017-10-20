GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Lindsay Lohan Wishes Happy Diwali As She Recalls Her Visit to India

Lohan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photograph in which she can be seen holding a child in her arms, and flaunts a bindi on her forehead.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2017, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lindsay Lohan Wishes Happy Diwali As She Recalls Her Visit to India
Image: Reuters pictures
Los Angeles: Actress Lindsay Lohan, who visited India in December 2009 as part of the documentary Lindsay Lohan's Indian Journey, recalled her days in the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Lohan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photograph in which she can be seen holding a child in her arms, and flaunts a ‘bindi' on her forehead.

"Happy Diwali," Lohan wrote alongside the image.

Happy #diwali

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on



Presented and narrated by Lohan, the hour-long documentary featured the actress talking to victims of human trafficking in Delhi, Kolkata and a village in West Bengal. The documentary was filmed in India over a period of a week in December 2009.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES