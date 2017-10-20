Lindsay Lohan Wishes Happy Diwali As She Recalls Her Visit to India

Happy #diwali A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

: Actress Lindsay Lohan, who visited India in December 2009 as part of the documentary Lindsay Lohan's Indian Journey, recalled her days in the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.Lohan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photograph in which she can be seen holding a child in her arms, and flaunts a ‘bindi' on her forehead."Happy Diwali," Lohan wrote alongside the image.Presented and narrated by Lohan, the hour-long documentary featured the actress talking to victims of human trafficking in Delhi, Kolkata and a village in West Bengal. The documentary was filmed in India over a period of a week in December 2009.