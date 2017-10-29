GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Linkin Park Celebrates Chester Bennington's Life

Linkin Park performed for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre on Friday night since Bennington committed suicide in July.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2017, 4:30 PM IST
Fans stick posters as they gather at Revolucion monument to pay tribute to Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, following the singer's death by suicide, in Mexico City, on July 23, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Edgard Garrido)
Los Angeles: The life of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was remembered at a tribute concert by bandmates Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Steve Aoki.

Linkin Park performed for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre on Friday night since Bennington committed suicide in July, reports nydailynews.com.

Titled Linkin Park And Friends Celebrate Life In Honour Of Chester Bennington, the three-hour concert was sold out and also featured musical guests including singer Alanis Morissette, rock band Blink-182, DJ Zedd and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

All performers donated their fees to Linkin Park's charity Music for Relief's fundraiser programme One More Light Fund.
