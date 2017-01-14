Lion to Namesake: Hollywood Films Based on Books by Indian Authors

Books have always inspired a lot of filmmakers to make films globally, and not just Bollywood movies but many Hollywood movies too have been adapted from both fictional and non-fictional books. It is amazing to know there are many award-winning movies made in Hollywood which are based on books penned by India authors, some which are awaited and some which have gone on to become iconic hits for their content. Below are few of the such movies:

Lion: Lion starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and an ensemble of Indian cast member is based on a true story of Saroo Brierley who lost his parents and found them after years with the help of google maps. This movie is based on a non fiction book called A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley.

Victoria and Abdul: Victoria and Abdul starring Ali Fazal and Dame Judi Dench is based on a novel written by Shrabani Basu and is a true story of Queen Victoria and his servant Abdul and about their relationship between them and Abdu;'s journey to becoming one of the most influential court men in the Victorian Empire.

Slumdog millionaire: Slumdog millionaire is a story of a boy who is a participant of kaun banega crorepati and answers all questions correctly and is accused of cheating recounts his history, illustrating how he is able to answer each question and this movie is adapted by the novel Q & A (2005) by Indian author and diplomat Vikas Swarup.

Namesake: Namesake is based on the novel of the same name by Jhumpa Lahiri, who appeared in the movie. It's about a couple and their child and their life struggle.

Midnight's children: Midnight's children is adapted from a novel written by Salman Rushdie who is of Indian origin and it is set in the context of actual historical events as with historical fiction