Lipstick Under My Burkha Actor Aahana Kumra Slams Body Shamers

As much as celebrities garner love laden comments and likes on social media platforms, trolls are also there to criticize, mock and comment disparaging remarks. One such way of trolling is body shaming and Bollywood divas are the prime targets of such trolls. Right from Parineeti Chopra to Deepika Padukone, someone has been trolled for her curves while at the same time someone is called anorexic.A celebrity clad in a bikini is still not taken in good taste or with an open mind by many and people start trolling with sexist and body shaming comments.The latest one to be trolled for her bikini-clad holiday pics was Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra. The actor was in Australia for the screening of LUMB and while holidaying in Australia shared a pics on her social media page on Instagram.While her sari clad photos received all sanskari comments, her images in bikini raised many brows and invited sexist, misogynistic and body shaming remarks. Aahana shared this gorgeous pic and captioned it as, “Sometimes you just have to go with the waves! 🌊 #AahanaInAustralia #imonaboat #seaside #AllAboard #greatbarrierreef #sunkissed #sunny #bluesea #bluesky”However, there were many who started body shaming her, and then there were some who asked those guys to stop moral policing others.An Instagrammer replied this to a sexist comment, “tu btayega ab kise kya krna h.. enlightened h tu light bujhau teri.. gandh macha rkhi social media pe.. ladki kuch bhi kre tre bap ka kya jata h tuje koi bol rha kya.. sale doob mro”Aahana Kumra did not respond to trolls however thanked the ones who stood by her.Later. she shared another pic and wittily captioned it, “Do we shape the world? Or does the world shape us? #AahanaInAustralia #FederationSquare #Melbourne #Square”.