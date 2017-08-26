GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Lipstick Under My Burkha Gets Release Date in US

Lipstick Under My Burkha is set to release in the US.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2017, 3:11 PM IST
Image: Official posters of Lipstick Under My Burkha, Munna Michael
Mumbai: Director Alankrita Shrivastava's film Lipstick Under My Burkha is set to release in the US on September 15.

The film, starring Konkona SenSharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, explores women's
sexuality.

Konkona took to Twitter to share the news, writing, "So pleased that Lipstick... will release in the US!! Please watch."

The film had won several prizes, including the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival, the Oxfam Award for the best film on gender equality at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier refused certification to the film, saying that it was "lady
oriented" and had "sexual scenes, abusive words".

