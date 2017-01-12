Lisa Haydon Announces Pregnancy Through Instagram Post

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her first child with husband Dino Lalvani.

The 30-year-old star announced the pregnancy on Instagram by posting a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

"Humble beginnings," Lisa captioned the photo.

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞 A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Haydon, known for her roles in films like Queen, The Shaukeens and Housefull 3, tied the knot with Dino last year in October.

❤️ A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Oct 29, 2016 at 9:54pm PDT

Dino, who is the son of British entrepreneur Gulu Lalvani reportedly dated Lisa for a year before getting married.