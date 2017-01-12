»
1-min read

Lisa Haydon Announces Pregnancy Through Instagram Post

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 12, 2017, 6:22 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Lisa Haydon Announces Pregnancy Through Instagram Post
Image: Lisa Hayden/Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her first child with husband Dino Lalvani.

The 30-year-old star announced the pregnancy on Instagram by posting a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

"Humble beginnings," Lisa captioned the photo.

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞

A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Haydon, known for her roles in films like Queen, The Shaukeens and Housefull 3, tied the knot with Dino last year in October.

❤️

A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Dino, who is the son of British entrepreneur Gulu Lalvani reportedly dated Lisa for a year before getting married.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.