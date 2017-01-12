Lisa Haydon Announces Pregnancy Through Instagram Post
Image: Lisa Hayden/Instagram
Mumbai: Actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her first child with husband Dino Lalvani.
The 30-year-old star announced the pregnancy on Instagram by posting a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.
"Humble beginnings," Lisa captioned the photo.
Haydon, known for her roles in films like Queen, The Shaukeens and Housefull 3, tied the knot with Dino last year in October.
Dino, who is the son of British entrepreneur Gulu Lalvani reportedly dated Lisa for a year before getting married.
