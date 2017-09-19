Loca Loca: Sunny Leone Grooves in Retro Vibe

Check out the #Party Anthem of the year - #LocaLoca @raftaarmusic @zeemusiccompany #ShivraanJaaniS Link in bio #LocaLoca #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Sunny Leone is back with another party number ‘Loca Loca’ and it surely gets you groovy. Rapper Raftaar who also features in the video has mixed everything in the lyrics that a party animal would need and the retro-feel of the song makes you sing along ‘Loca Loca’. The video of the song launched today and Sunny shared an Insta pic of the poster captioning it as the Party Anthem of the Year.The song is sung by singer Shivi who also features in the 3 minutes video and the music is given by Ariff Khan and produced by Zee Music company that uploaded the song on Youtube this afternoon. The song has garnered over a lakh views in less than 4 hours of its launch and Sunny Leone is the main attraction of this party rap.Sunny Leone is known to have given party lovers the songs that can be enjoyed in parties, Piya More… Baby Doll… are some of her songs that were loved by one and all however Loca Loca fails to create that kind of vibe to reach masses and be as successful as her other songs. Loca Loca doesn’t bring anything new to the table but is surely a number that can be rejoiced in the Saturday night party with friends.Rapper Raftaar gives a moral lesson to perverts in the song and tells them to stay away from the girl gang and be watchful of their intention.Say Loca Loca here: