London Terror Attacks: Celebrities Send Love; Pray For Safer World

Los Angeles: Singers Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, actors Mandy Moore and Debra Messing among others are sending their prayers to people of London after the two terror attacks killed six people and injured 30 others.

The attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on June 8.

Grande, whose recent Manchester concert was the site of a terrorist attack, tweeted, "Praying for London."

Moore wrote, "Our hearts are with you #London." Messing similarly expressed, "PRAYING for #London."

"Praying for London. Stay safe," Jonas also stated.

Bette Midler shared, "More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless."

Elijah Wood exclaimed, "Oh, London. My heart is with you."

"Wishing for everyone s safety. Got mad love for people of London. Thank you my dear family & friends for your love and concern. #LondonBridge" added Rosie Perez.

And British model Cara Delevingne wrote, "My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we must stand together and not let this break us."

Bella Thorne tweeted, "I'm sorry to everyone in London. The world is so scary #PrayForLondon."

John Mayer wrote, "Walking to stage, sending all my love to London with every note I play tonight."

Music mogul Simon Cowell tweeted, "Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people."