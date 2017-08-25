Look What You Made Me Do: Taylor Swift Returns With Another Revenge Song!

"The old Taylor can't come to the phone, right now.. why? Oh, because she's dead!"Yes, Swifties, the first single from Taylor Swift's new album, Reputation is here and it's reeking of revenge. Titled, Look What You Made Me Do, the song is a direct hit-out at all the snake emojis pelted on Taylor Swift's account post the infamous Kanye-West drama. The song also hides subtle references to her long cold-war with fellow pop star Katy Perry and her former boyfriend Calvin Harris. Indeed 2016 was the year when Taylor Swift's reputation hit an all time low and now the singer decided to enter her emo phase as she rebuilds her kingdom. SAVAGE!The song, featuring elements of pop, dance, and house, includes sharp lyrics like: "Honey, I rose up from the dead I do it all the time/I got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once/Then I check it twice."Last year their feud hit a new height when West's wife, Kim Kardashian, released audio recordings that she said proved Swift gave West the go ahead for a Swift reference in the song "Famous."Swift's voice message on her new song could be a reference to the audio Kardashian leaked. Others felt the opening lines of Look What You Made Me Do — I don't like your little games/Don't like your tilted stage — was a reference to West's recent tour, which featured a floating stage.The anticipation of "Look What You Made Me Do" helped Swift trend heavily on social media. The song is the first single from her sixth album, "reputation," to be released Nov. 10."Look What You Made Me Do" uses an interpolation of a melody from "I'm Too Sexy," a No.1 hit that was written by Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli. After the song's release, Right Said Fred tweeted thanks to Swift and called the new song a marvelous reinvention.Swift wrote and produced the new song with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, who performs in the bands Bleachers and fun. Antonoff, who has produced for Lorde, Sia, Sara Bareilles and others, earned a Grammy Award for his work on three songs from Swift's "1989."(With Inputs from AP)