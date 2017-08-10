Looking Good All The Time Can Be Tedious For Artists: John Abraham

: j"Monsoons usher in all things warm and cozy. But as ying is to yang, the sometimes-humid-sometimes-dry-sometimes-wet weather takes its toll on your skin. Nobody is an exception to it, not even Bollywood. For artists, looking good all the time can be a tedious job", John said in a statement and agreed that it is important.The actor, who is also the ambassador of skincare brand for men, Garnier Men also shared his skincare secrets for men* Keep your skin hydrated and moisturised: During monsoons, the humidity in the air tends to take away the moisture from the skin, making it look dull and dry. To stay hydrated throughout the day especially in these rains, I at least drink 7-8 glasses of water. This helps me to get rid of unwanted toxins, keeping my skin clean and healthy. Another way to stay hydrated is to eat a lot of fruit.* Healthy Food: Eating healthy food that includes good fats should be an important part of your skin care regime. These good fats are pivotal in repairing damaged skin and retaining moisture. I follow a balanced diet to keep my skin healthy and fresh. Additionally, I try to stay away from processed foods as much as possible.* Cleanse your face: In my profession, I have to perform my own stunts in outdoor locations, fight with villains and yet look good at all times. With so much activity, my skin also tends to go through the stress and grind of the day. To combat this, I believe it is important to use a facewash that effectively helps to remove excess oil, dirt, pollution and impurities from the face and purifies skin from within. I use a facewash that is enriched with Matcha Green Tea as it gives my skin a pleasant, clean and 100 per cent oil free feel.* Getting enough sleep: Not getting adequate sleep can also play a significant role in making your skin look dull and tired, with puffy eyes and dark circles. After a hectic day, I prefer to give enough time to my body to relax by sleeping for at least 7-8 hours every day as it helps rejuvenate my mind and body and skin.