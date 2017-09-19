Lorde Opens Up About Her Career Struggles

: Singer Lorde felt pressured to take on "everybody's voice" with her debut album Pure Heroine because she was credited as being the "teenaged perspective".The 20-year-old singer, whose full name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, has said that when she released her first LP at the age of 16, she felt overwhelmed because she was hailed as the "teenaged perspective", a title she felt she was too young to be associated with.Speaking to Vogue Australia for its October issue, she said: "People decided I was the teenaged perspective, and I was like: 'Ah, I'm just one kid! I can't be everybody's voice, you know?'"The hard thing was when people would ask me: 'Do you feel 16?' and I'm like: 'I don't know, I've never been 40'. It was really confusing."The Royals hitmaker revealed last year, when she turned 19, that her entire world was "up in the air" and became "really crazy", as she split from her boyfriend James Lowe, and moved out.Although the musician felt she was "totally having (her) mind blown", she channelled those "new things" in her life into her music.