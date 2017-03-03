Lorde's New Single Green Light Is About Her Own Heartbreak

Grammy Award winner Lorde is back with a new single and for the first time ever she treads the path of heartbreak. The singer, known for her 2013 chartbuster and critically acclaimed song Royals released a new song titled Green Light recently.

The song features Lorde in a no makeup look while she dances in a club and on streets celebrating her breakup. Green Light is Lorde's first single from album Melodrama. While the first song is upbeat and electrifying, fans are guessing the singing diva's inclination towards electronic music in her latest album.

In an interview given to a leading music portal, Lorde confirmed Green Light to be a song about heartbreak. She was quoted saying, "It's not something that I really am used to writing about ... It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards."

Well, with its electrifying beats and closer to heart lyrics Green Light is soon going to become a heartbreak go-to song.