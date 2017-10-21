Los Angeles Police Investigating Sexual Assault by Harvey Weinstein

The Los Angeles police is investigating a possible sexual assault case against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein - the first one involving him in the city.According to police spokesman Sal Ramirez, the department has interviewed a sexual assault victim who reported an incident that occurred in 2013, reports independent.co.uk.Ramirez says the investigation is going on and he could not answer any questions about when the interview or incident took place.Police in New York and London are also investigating the allegations of sex abuse in those cities over Weinstein."Mr Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but he unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex," his representative Sallie Hofmeister wrote in a statement.Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by more than three dozen women, including several top actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.Several of the incidents, according to the victims, happened at hotels in Beverly Hills, which does not have an open investigation into Weinstein.