Louis CK has apologised for sexually harassing female actors and comedians saying he plans to "step back and take a long time to listen" as he comes to grips with the impact of his past behaviour.In an expose published by the New York Times five women shared that C K exposed himself and masturbated in front of them."... These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d*** without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*** isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I'm aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position," C K said in a statement.He said he wish he had reacted to their admiration by being a good example to them as a man and given them some guidance as a comedian.C K also apologised to his family and his longtime manager, 3 Arts' Dave Becky, who was accused in the Times story of pressuring women to not talk about their encounters with C K."I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused. I've brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie and every other entity that has bet on me through the years."I've brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother. I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen," he said.It comes after HBO, in a statement, said that they will no longer be working with C K."Louis C K will no longer be participating in the 'Night of Too Many Stars America Unites' for Autism Programs. In addition, HBO is removing Louis C K's past project from its On Demand services," a spokesperson for the network told Us Weekly in a statement.As previously reported, comedians Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov, Abby Schachner and a woman who spoke under the condition of anonymity told the publication that the producer masturbated in front of him.C K joins Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Steven Seagal, Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven and more males in Hollywood who have been accused of sexual harassment throughout the past month.