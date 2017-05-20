Love Can Be Expressed In Any Language: Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan, who can currently be seen in Hindi Medium, says love can be expressed in any language.

Irrfan appeared on children's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6 to promote Hindi Medium.

During his visit to the show, Irrfan, who has carved out a niche for himself in Hollywood, said that it's not that important to learn English.

"If you want to learn English, it will only help you, but if you don't know the language, it doesn't mean you are lacking in any way. Love can be expressed in any language as long as it is genuine and from the heart," the actor said in a statement.

Irrfan will be seen on the Zee TV show on Sunday's episode.