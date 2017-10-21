Lovebirds Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Exchange Wedding Vows in This Romantic Ad

Anushka Sharma has always preferred to keep her personal life private. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, has never shied away from expressing his love for the actress, courtesy his Valentine’s Day Instagram post.However, this time Anushka also decided to proclaim her love for the cricketer and trust us, she has done it in the most adorable way. Yes! We’re talking about Anushka and Virat’s latest TVC, wherein these two lovebirds are seen attending a wedding as a couple.While their photographs from the ad were already creating a lot of buzz on the internet, the video was launched on Friday. In the one minute 30 seconds long clip, the two can also be seen exchanging new age wedding vows.While Virat promises to cook 15 days a month, Anushka jokes she will eat it without complaining. Anushka then assures that she will keep all his passwords protected. Virat, on the other hand, says he will never watch any season finale of any show without her. The two appear emotional as they exchange their last vow in which they say they will always take care of each other.Watch the video here: