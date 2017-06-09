Loved Dangal, want More Such Movies in China, Says Xi Jinping to PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit had an interesting note for movie buffs. The Chinese premier told his Indian counterpart that he ‘loved’ Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which was recently released in China. Xi Jinping also said that he wants to see more such movies released in China in the future.

The Indian family sports drama became the highest-grossing non-Chinese/non-English language film in Chinese history, by raking in $174.8 million to date and counting.

With the movie still running in Chinese theatres, Dangal is touted to pick up another $20 million or so from the country. That total would push it up five more notches, just past Avatar, to become the 15th highest grosser in Chinese history.

China had in January 2017 increased the quota of Indian films to be screened in theatres from two to four after joint productions, "Kung Fu Yoga" and "Buddies in India" fared well notching up good box office collection during the Chinese New Year.

China annually permits 34 foreign films to be screened out of which Indian quota was fixed at two for several years. The quota has been increased to four with most of it going to Hollywood movies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties amid differences over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and India's NSG entry.

It is the first meeting between the two leaders after India boycotted the high-profile Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing last month in which 29 world leaders took part.