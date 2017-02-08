Loved Everything About My Befikre Character: Vaani Kapoor

Actress Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2013 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra with the romantic comedy Shudh Desi Romance. The actress then ventured into the southern film industry with a Tamil film Aaha Kalyanam. Both the films managed a decent response at the box office and from the critics and viewers alike.

In 2016, she paved her way back into Bollywood with Aditya Chopra’s coming-of-age love story Befikre. It struck the chord with a few but not many. She played a young independent woman in her first film and in the next, she pulled off a boundless woman living her life on her own terms. Both the characters were youthful and relatable to millennials. When asked if it was a conscious decision to opt for roles like these, the actress promptly said no.

“I feel like I haven’t picked my films so far. Whosoever said that you never get to choose your first film was absolutely right. And the second movie - of course, it was Aditya Chopra’s film and I loved the character.”

She loved everything about her reckless professional tour guide character in Befikre co-starring Ranveer Singh and said, “I just loved Shyra – I think everything about her was just amazing.”

“It was a blessing in disguise for me because now it’s not very easy to break into a film where you have a solid woman character. Not every day you get a chance to perform and show your acting skills,” she added.

She further said that it isn’t a choice, but just something that came her way. Even though the characters connected with millennials, she maintains that she’d love to explore other genres. “It’s not a conscious decision. So I feel that yes, there are millennials but someday I would like to do a Veer Zaara or something else you know.”