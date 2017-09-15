Just three weeks after Qaidi Band, a film revolving around a band formed by jail inmates seeking freedom crashed at the box office, filmmaker Ranjit Tiwari brings to the big screen a story on similar lines.Lucknow Central stars Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. The film revolves around Kishen Mohan Girhotra, an aspiring singer hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who lands in Lucknow Central Jail based on a false murder accusation and an NGO worker Gayatri Kashyap who is asked to form a band of prisoners for a competition. If the trailer is anything to go by, the film mostly focuses on how the prisoners plan their escape and how music becomes an integral part of their lives.Considering that the depiction of jail inmates and the life inside has always followed a stereotypical approach in Bollywood, it'll be interesting to see how the makers have utilised it this time. It'll also be exciting to see Farhan featuring in a music-related film after the success of Rock On franchise.Will Farhan Akhtar and his band etch a memorable film? Will Lucknow Central provide an interesting insight into the mindset of jail inmates? Will Ranjit Tiwari's directorial debut be any better than other Bollywood prison escape films? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.