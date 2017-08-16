Lucknow Central's Song Launched At Yerwada Central Jail

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar along with the co-stars of Lucknow Central launched a new song from the upcoming film before 4,000 inmates at the Yerwada Central Jail here.They got together at the jail premises on the 71st Independence Day on Tuesday.It turned out to be a special day not only for the inmates who got an opportunity to watch Farhan, also a singer, singing live for them, but also a heart warming moment for the team of Lucknow Central.Director Ranjit Tiwari said to the crowd: "Nothing could have been more apt than sharing the song with you people because the story of our film revolves around four inmates who have a dream of singing."It was interesting to watch how actors Inaamulhaq and Deepak Dobriyal played body percussion as a part of the song, that they have learnt as a part of the film.The occasion was graced by actors Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, apart from Inaamulhaq and Deepak, along with the music directors Rochak Kohli and Arjuna Harjai. The higher authorities of the jail were a part of the event too.Sharing a glimpse into the story of the film and their characters, the actors also urged all the inmates to never lose hope and continue dreaming.Farhan said: "If you dream and walk towards it, it will come into reality one day. On the other hand, I also think that it is the responsibility of the society to accept you people as a normal citizens and give equal opportunity once you go out of the jail."All the inmates were clapping and cheering in response to the music and their performance.One of the inmates also sang Chahunga tujhe main sanjh sawere, a constable crooned the patriotic track Ae mere watan ke logon which made everyone emotional. And then Farhan and Kohli had an impromptu jamming session on the popular track Rock On!!Farhan also recited poetry from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, followed by songs Yaari from the film Wazir.Keeping in mind the interest of the inmates, the jail authority said they will consider the idea of arranging a special screening of the film Lucknow Central, which is releasing on September 15.