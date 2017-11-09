Lucky Ali, Papon Join Multi-Genre Music Festival Time Out 72 Line-Up

: Singers Lucky Ali and Papon will be headlining the live stage at multi-genre music festival Time Out 72 in Goa in December.Conceptualised and produced by Waterlemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World, the festival will be held at Vagator from December 27-29.The event will include live performances by Lucky Ali, Papon, Midival Punditz, Hari & Sukhmani, The Local Train, Prateek Kuhad, Advaita, Parvaaz and Prem Joshua, When Chai Met Toast, read a statement."It's amazing that Time Out 72 is focusing on curating such an extensive live stage. It's always interesting to perform at a new festival and see how the audience reacts to you. There are some fantastic artists on this line-up, and it's definitely going to be one for the ages," Ali said.Papon, whose real name is Angaraag Mahanta, is also excited to perform at the event.Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, American rapper Wiz Khalifa and American singer Jason Derulo will also be taking the stage at the music event.Aayush Mehta, Co-Founder, Time Out 72, said: "Goa tourism and the state level bureaucratic offices are very supportive and is working hand in hand with us to ensure the debut edition of the festival is a complete success. They are very pleased that a responsible and fan-oriented festival like ours is launching in Goa."