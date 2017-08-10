Lucky to Get Offered Variety of Films: Akshaye Khanna

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who has portrayed myriad roles like a lover boy, an antagonist, a police officer and a soldier among many others in his decade-long career in Bollywood, feels lucky and fortunate to get a variety of roles to play on the big screen.Asked if it has been a conscious decision to choose different genres of films, Akshaye said: "I have been fortunate. (But) That's not in my hands. I have to give the credits to the people, who have made those films with me because they have not slotted me and they have given me opportunities of doing different kind of stuff (roles).""But I have been fortunate, lucky that various kinds of film have been offered to me. Not ever actor is that lucky in this particular sense. So I feel fortunate," he added.Akshaye was last seen in the Sridevi starrer Mom, a thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar.Co-produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jain, the film released last month in four languages.Mom also marked Sridevi's 300th film appearance.The actor is now gearing up for his next film Ittefaq, a thriller, directed by Abhay Chopra. The film is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name. Ittefaq also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha.