Madhur Bhandarkar's Mumbai Mist to Have World Premiere at Busan Film Fest

The movie is a part of 'Where Has Time Gone', an anthology feature film showing five segments directed by five directors from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

IANS

Updated:October 6, 2017, 6:44 PM IST
A file photo of Madhur Bhandarkar.
Mumbai: National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's short film Mumbai Mist, featuring Annu Kapoor, has been selected for its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

The movie is a part of Where Has Time Gone, an anthology feature film showing five segments directed by five directors from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It explores the theme of time and love through their own perspective.

According to Bhandarkar's spokesperson, the film will premiere on October 14 under the Short Film Showcase Section at the Festival, followed by an interactive session with the acclaimed director and celebrated Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke.

The story of Mumbai Mist revolves around an emotional bond between a child rag picker from a Mumbai slum and an old man. The characters are played by Master Devrath and Annu Kapoor respectively.

Where Has time Gone will officially release in China on October 19.
