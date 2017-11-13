GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor to Reunite On Screen After 17 Years

The Dhak Dhak girl and Mr India will be paired together after nearly two decades in Indra Kumar's new film, set to go on floors in January

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor to Reunite On Screen After 17 Years
Anil Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit in one of their most iconic pairings: Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (Image courtesy: YouTube)
After last being seen together nearly two decades ago -- in 2000's Pukar -- Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have once again answered the siren call of the silver screen and will be starring together in a new movie. The Bollywood stars were a popular pair in the '80s and '90s, starring together in successful films like Jamaai Raja and Beta, the latter which featured the iconic Dhak Dhak number.

Director Indra Kumar, who will be directing the pair in the upcoming project, confirmed the same and said the film, Total Dhamaal, will go on floors in January next year. He also said, “This film is essentially a comedy so don't expect any 'Dhak Dhak' but I promise total dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream." The director is also excited to be working with the dhak dhak girl of legend.

Total Dhamaal will also star Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafferi apart from Anil and Madhuri, while its release date is still to be announced.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES