Madhuri Dixit Excited About her International Music Debut

Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to venture into the world of music with the release of an album titled The Film Star. The actress will be starting her music career with Tu hai mera -- a single dedicated to all her fans .She says music has always been an integral part of her life, and she wanted to "kickstart this new chapter with a sense of celebration and gratitude" for her fans.Tu hai mera is a fusion of classical Indian folk music with western pop lyrics and beats."Music has been a part of my life from the very beginning. I was pretty clear that I wanted to kickstart this new chapter with a sense of celebration and gratitude for my fans who have offered their unrelenting support and all their love no matter what. So what better way to embark on this journey than by celebrating their appreciation," Madhuri said in a statement.The idea to create a multilingual soundtrack was conceived early last year at a meeting between Madhuri, her husband Shriram Nene and Sat Bisla, founder of global artist discovery and development firm A&R Worldwide, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.Bisla has been an early supporter for acts such as Sheppard, Coldplay, Muse, Keane, Dido, Adele, The Temper Trap, LMFAO, Jessie J, Katy Perry, Sia, and Gavin James.Talking about her debut single, the actress said: "It was a pleasure to work with a team of talented individuals who understood and appreciated the beauty of the East and West. We were able to create something that really speaks to your soul. Our hope is that the audience will appreciate all the hard work our team has put into the project and that it moves them as much as it has affected us."A&R Worldwide worked closely with Madhuri and Ram Nene in creating teams of creative songwriters/producers of Indian descent including Raja Kumari (who has collaborated with Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea and Fifth Harmony) and Narinder Singh.Talking about the single, Bisla said: "Tu hai mera is the icing on the cake of what is sure to be an inspiring and captivating musical release to tens of millions of Madhuri fans worldwide, as well as helping introduce her debut to millions of new listeners around the world."The album is set to release sometime early next year.Meanwhile, Madhuri has turned a producer as she will be backing a Marathi film.Actress Priyanka Chopra is also executive producing a comedy series about Madhuri's life for US network ABC.