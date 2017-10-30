GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Madhuri Dixit Nene All Praises For Deepika Padukone's Padmavati Ghoomar Song

Deepika looked gorgeous in an embellished floral Sabyasachi sari while Madhuri made heads turn in a traditional pink attire.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2017, 10:35 AM IST
Deepika Padukone, who is all set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, attended the Jio Filmfare Marathi Awards 2017 on Friday evening alongside the likes of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nana Patekar, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shreyas Talpade among others.

But the most special moment of the red carpet was indeed the time when both Madhuri and Deepika decided to oblige fans and shutterbugs by getting clicked together. According to a report in DNA, Madhuri also told Deepika that she looked stunning in the recently unveiled song Ghoomar from the film.



When queens meet! #MadhuriDixit and #DeepikaPadukone catch up at the #JioFilmfareAwards (Marathi).


A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on




Given that Bhansali has also worked with Madhuri in Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Jackie Shroff besides the actress, it doesn't come as a surprise that the two caught up and discussed Deepika's upcoming venture with Bhansali. In fact, during those days, Madhuri's songs Maar Daala and Dola Re had created quite a stir amongst movie buffs. While many lauded Deepika for her graceful moves and mesmerizing costume, the actress took to Twitter to share that despite being the toughest, this song experience has been the most fulfilling one for her. "The Ghoomar Song has to be one of the most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequences i have ever shot for! #GhoomarToday @FilmPadmavati," she wrote.





deepika-madhuri-1Image: Yogen Shah

Madhuri, who is all set to make her Marathi cinema debut, also posed with ace actor Nana Patekar and her husband Sriram Nene. In an earlier interview, Madhuri explained that Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's directorial debut is a slice-of-life film. "It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart," she said.

madhuri-nanapatekar-1Image: Yogen Shah
