Madhuri Dixit to Produce a Marathi Family Entertainer

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for her new journey as a producer. She will back a Marathi film.The "family entertainer" will be directed by Swapnaneel Jayakar, and produced under Madhuri's RnM Moving Pictures banner, which has already come up with e-learning and DTH content, read a statement."We at RnM Moving Pictures are very excited to step into this new role and start working on the project. It's a family entertainer and we have a lovely team on board. I am looking forward to starting the shooting process soon," Madhuri said.The film, written by Yogesh Vinayak Joshi, is expected to be released next year.Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Chopra is executive producing a comedy series about Madhuri's life for US network ABC.