1-min read

Madhuri Dixit to Produce a Marathi Family Entertainer

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit all set to begin her career as a producer. She will be producing a Marathi family entertainer.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2017, 5:58 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit at St. Andrews, Bandra, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for her new journey as a producer. She will back a Marathi film.

The "family entertainer" will be directed by Swapnaneel Jayakar, and produced under Madhuri's RnM Moving Pictures banner, which has already come up with e-learning and DTH content, read a statement.

"We at RnM Moving Pictures are very excited to step into this new role and start working on the project. It's a family entertainer and we have a lovely team on board. I am looking forward to starting the shooting process soon," Madhuri said.

The film, written by Yogesh Vinayak Joshi, is expected to be released next year.

Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Chopra is executive producing a comedy series about Madhuri's life for US network ABC.
