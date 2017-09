Madonna Announces Her Move to Portugal

American singer Madonna has announced that she's made a move to the city of Lisbon, Portugal.The Material girl hitmaker shared the news on Instagram, reports eonline.com.Posting a photo of a kitchen filled with a plethora of baskets hanging from the ceiling, Madonna, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, wrote on her Instagram: "I used to be a basket case, but now I live in Lisbon!"Credit: @ Madonna According to the Guardian, the 59-year-old has bought a house in Lisbon and her son David has joined the Benfica Football Team Youth Academy.The singer also posted on her social media that the move was inspiring her to work on new music.Sharing an image of a painting, she wrote: "The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film Loved and making new music! This will be the next chapter in my book!"Credit: @ Madonna