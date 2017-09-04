GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Madonna Announces Her Move to Portugal

American singer Madonna shares that she has moved to Libson and feels an air of positivity there.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2017, 11:52 AM IST
American pop singer Madonna performs during the video shoot for her single 'Take a Bow,' 1994. (Image: Getty Images)
Lisbon: American singer Madonna has announced that she's made a move to the city of Lisbon, Portugal.

The Material girl hitmaker shared the news on Instagram, reports eonline.com.

Posting a photo of a kitchen filled with a plethora of baskets hanging from the ceiling, Madonna, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, wrote on her Instagram: "I used to be a basket case, but now I live in Lisbon!"
Credit: @Madonna

According to the Guardian, the 59-year-old has bought a house in Lisbon and her son David has joined the Benfica Football Team Youth Academy.

The singer also posted on her social media that the move was inspiring her to work on new music.

Sharing an image of a painting, she wrote: "The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film Loved and making new music! This will be the next chapter in my book!"
Credit: @Madonna
