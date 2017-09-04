Madonna Announces Her Move to Portugal
American singer Madonna shares that she has moved to Libson and feels an air of positivity there.
American pop singer Madonna performs during the video shoot for her single 'Take a Bow,' 1994. (Image: Getty Images)
Lisbon: American singer Madonna has announced that she's made a move to the city of Lisbon, Portugal.
The Material girl hitmaker shared the news on Instagram, reports eonline.com.
Posting a photo of a kitchen filled with a plethora of baskets hanging from the ceiling, Madonna, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, wrote on her Instagram: "I used to be a basket case, but now I live in Lisbon!"
Credit: @Madonna
According to the Guardian, the 59-year-old has bought a house in Lisbon and her son David has joined the Benfica Football Team Youth Academy.
The singer also posted on her social media that the move was inspiring her to work on new music.
Sharing an image of a painting, she wrote: "The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film Loved and making new music! This will be the next chapter in my book!"
Credit: @Madonna
The Material girl hitmaker shared the news on Instagram, reports eonline.com.
Posting a photo of a kitchen filled with a plethora of baskets hanging from the ceiling, Madonna, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, wrote on her Instagram: "I used to be a basket case, but now I live in Lisbon!"
Credit: @Madonna
According to the Guardian, the 59-year-old has bought a house in Lisbon and her son David has joined the Benfica Football Team Youth Academy.
The singer also posted on her social media that the move was inspiring her to work on new music.
Sharing an image of a painting, she wrote: "The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film Loved and making new music! This will be the next chapter in my book!"
Credit: @Madonna
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Star India Wins IPL Media Rights for Rs 16,347.50 Crore
- After Sidharth, John Receives Flak For Promoting His Film Inappropriately
- After Kangana Ranaut’s Allegations, Sussanne Comes to Hrithik's Rescue
- Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1
- 2017 Audi Q7 Petrol Variant Launched in India at Rs 67.7 Lakh