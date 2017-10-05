Madonna's Stalker Wins $455,000 Over Arrest Injury

Robert Linhart, a former firefighter who was earlier arrested twice for stalking singer Madonna, won a $455,000 award from a Manhattan jury after accusing the New York Police Department (NYPD) of using excessive force."I got the finest police brutality that New York City has to offer and the jury saw and gave me money for the beatdown from the cops," Linhart said after winning the case on Tuesday, reports nypost.com.He was outside Madonna's Harperley Hall apartment on September 18, 2011 carrying a sign that read, "Madonna, I need you!" and "Tell me yes or no. If it's yes, my dream will come true. If it's no, I will go. XXXX."He was cleared of graffiti and weapons charges in that incident although he was convicted of resisting arrest in a subsequent stunt outside Madonna's apartment. He received three years probation for the second arrest.Linhart sued NYPD in 2011 for $5 million over the first arrest.