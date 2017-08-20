GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mahakali Actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania Killed in a Road Accident

Two television actors, Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania, along with a spotboy, passed away in a road accident on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2017, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahakali Actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania Killed in a Road Accident
Image: Gagan Kang, Youtube/ A still from the show Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai
Two television actors, Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania, along with a spot boy, passed away in a road accident on Saturday.

According to a report in Times Of India, the three of them were in a Fiat Linea when the accident took place. While the actors were sitting in the front, the spotboy was seated in the rear. They were reportedly returning to their Goregaon home from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat.




Kang, who plays Lord Indra in the television show Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, and his co-star, who essays the role of Nandi, crashed into a stationary trailer when Kang lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am. The victims were killed on the spot.

The eyewitnesses stated that the impact of the crash ended up crushing the car's roof. The police detained the driver of the trailer but found him innocent.

The reports also suggest that beer cans and snacks were found on the front and rear seats.

While a case of accidental death has been registered, the police are waiting for the autopsy to learn if the driver was drunk.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.