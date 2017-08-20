Mahakali Actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania Killed in a Road Accident
Two television actors, Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania, along with a spotboy, passed away in a road accident on Saturday.
Image: Gagan Kang, Youtube/ A still from the show Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai
Two television actors, Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania, along with a spot boy, passed away in a road accident on Saturday.
According to a report in Times Of India, the three of them were in a Fiat Linea when the accident took place. While the actors were sitting in the front, the spotboy was seated in the rear. They were reportedly returning to their Goregaon home from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat.
Kang, who plays Lord Indra in the television show Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, and his co-star, who essays the role of Nandi, crashed into a stationary trailer when Kang lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am. The victims were killed on the spot.
The eyewitnesses stated that the impact of the crash ended up crushing the car's roof. The police detained the driver of the trailer but found him innocent.
The reports also suggest that beer cans and snacks were found on the front and rear seats.
While a case of accidental death has been registered, the police are waiting for the autopsy to learn if the driver was drunk.
According to a report in Times Of India, the three of them were in a Fiat Linea when the accident took place. While the actors were sitting in the front, the spotboy was seated in the rear. They were reportedly returning to their Goregaon home from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat.
Maharashtra: 3 people dead after a container hit a car on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway near Palghar's Manor town. pic.twitter.com/JkXuNMzQCw— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017
Kang, who plays Lord Indra in the television show Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, and his co-star, who essays the role of Nandi, crashed into a stationary trailer when Kang lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am. The victims were killed on the spot.
The eyewitnesses stated that the impact of the crash ended up crushing the car's roof. The police detained the driver of the trailer but found him innocent.
The reports also suggest that beer cans and snacks were found on the front and rear seats.
While a case of accidental death has been registered, the police are waiting for the autopsy to learn if the driver was drunk.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Guarantees on Selection Because of Our Bench Strength, Warns Kohli
- Infosys Regrets Vishal Sikka’s Resignation; Issues Statement on His Current Role, Salary
- Top 5 Affordable Diesel Cars in India - Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 and more
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut's New Song Pinjra Tod Ke Will Uplift Your Spirit
- Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Edge UP Yoddha 36-29 With Final Flourish