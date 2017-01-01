Mahesh Babu Announces His Line-up For 2017

Chennai: Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy working on A.R. Murugadoss's yet-untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual, on the occasion of New Year's Day announced his line-up of films for the calendar year.

Calling it the most exciting phase of his career, Mahesh wrote on his Twitter page: "Working with director Siva Koratala for Mahesh 24, with Vamshi Paidipally for Mahesh 25 and Mahesh 26 with Trivikram."

With Koratala Siva, it will be Mahesh's second film after the blockbuster Srimanthudu, and it will be his third film with Trivikram after Athadu and Khaleja.

Mahesh and Vamshi will be teaming up for the first time.

He wrote that he is really looking forward to the release of his film with Murugadoss.

"My dream of working with super cool director Murugadoss has finally come true," he added.

Currently on a holiday with his family in Europe, Mahesh will join the sets of his ongoing project from January 7.