GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mahesh Babu's 25th film Launched

The film is being jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Aswini Dutt.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2017, 7:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahesh Babu's 25th film Launched
A file photo of Mahesh Babu.
Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu's yet-untitled Telugu film, to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, was launched here on Monday.

The project, Mahesh's 25th film, will mark his first-time collaboration with director Vamshi.

The film is being jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Aswini Dutt.

Paidipally had said: "Mahesh is very excited about the film. When he heard the first narration, he was ready to go ahead. It's going to be a big film in both of our careers."

On collaborating with Mahesh, he said he is really looking forward to the experience.

"Mahesh as an actor is ready to embrace everything. As a director, I really can't ask for more and that's what makes this film really exciting," he said.

Paidipally earned critical acclaim for his last film, Oopiri, a slice-of-life drama which explores the relationship between a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker.

Asked if we can expect another slice-of-life flick with Mahesh Babu, he said: "It's too early to talk about the film."

Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in compose music, while PS Vinod will crank the camera.

Pooja Hegde is rumoured to be the leading lady.



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India Turns 70: PM Modi unfurls Tricolour, Addresses Nation

India Turns 70: PM Modi unfurls Tricolour, Addresses Nation

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.