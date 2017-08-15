Mahesh Babu's 25th film Launched
The film is being jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Aswini Dutt.
A file photo of Mahesh Babu.
Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu's yet-untitled Telugu film, to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, was launched here on Monday.
The project, Mahesh's 25th film, will mark his first-time collaboration with director Vamshi.
Paidipally had said: "Mahesh is very excited about the film. When he heard the first narration, he was ready to go ahead. It's going to be a big film in both of our careers."
On collaborating with Mahesh, he said he is really looking forward to the experience.
"Mahesh as an actor is ready to embrace everything. As a director, I really can't ask for more and that's what makes this film really exciting," he said.
Paidipally earned critical acclaim for his last film, Oopiri, a slice-of-life drama which explores the relationship between a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker.
Asked if we can expect another slice-of-life flick with Mahesh Babu, he said: "It's too early to talk about the film."
Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in compose music, while PS Vinod will crank the camera.
Pooja Hegde is rumoured to be the leading lady.
