Mahesh Babu's 25th film Launched

: Superstar Mahesh Babu's yet-untitled Telugu film, to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, was launched here on Monday.The project, Mahesh's 25th film, will mark his first-time collaboration with director Vamshi.The film is being jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Aswini Dutt.Paidipally had said: "Mahesh is very excited about the film. When he heard the first narration, he was ready to go ahead. It's going to be a big film in both of our careers."On collaborating with Mahesh, he said he is really looking forward to the experience."Mahesh as an actor is ready to embrace everything. As a director, I really can't ask for more and that's what makes this film really exciting," he said.Paidipally earned critical acclaim for his last film, Oopiri, a slice-of-life drama which explores the relationship between a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker.Asked if we can expect another slice-of-life flick with Mahesh Babu, he said: "It's too early to talk about the film."Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in compose music, while PS Vinod will crank the camera.Pooja Hegde is rumoured to be the leading lady.