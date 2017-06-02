Mahesh Babu's Spyder is Based on Bio-Terrorism
Chennai: The first teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Spyder, a thriller based on bio-terrorism, was unveiled on Thursday and in no time it took the internet by storm.
The one minute and 15 seconds teaser, which features a hi-tech spider, hints that the film could be high on technical wizardry.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film deals about bio-terrorism.
"Mahesh Babu plays an Intelligence Bureau officer who takes on infectious agents with the help of hi-end technology. The film is very high on action and it features Mahesh in his most sophisticated avatar yet," a source from the film's unit said.
Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah and Bharath, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.
The film, made on a lavish budget, is gearing up for September 30 release.
