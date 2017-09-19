Mahesh Babu's Spyder Passed With U/A Certificate

#SPYder Censor complete! Certified U/A.Also has unique distinction of NO disclaimers statutory warnings thru the movie. Its Show Time soon! — Spyder (@SpyderTheMovie) September 18, 2017

: Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming Telugu spy-thriller Spyder has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate and without cuts. The film is slated for worldwide release on September 27.On the film's official Twitter handle, it was posted on Monday that the film has been certified U/A." Spyder censor complete. Certified U/A. Also, has a unique distinction of no disclaimers and statutory warnings throughout the movie," read the tweet.The film, according to a source from the film's unit, has no drinking or smoking scenes.Directed by A.R Murugadoss, the film has been simultaneously made in Tamil as well. The Tamil version is yet to be certified.In the film, Mahesh Babu plays an Intelligence Bureau officer.Said to be made on a lavish budget of approximately Rs. 120 crore, the film is based on bioterrorism