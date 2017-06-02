Mahesh Babu's Spyder Teaser Gets Over 5 Million Views in 24 Hours

Chennai: The teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming bilingual spy thriller Spyder, released on Thursday, has clocked over 5 million views in 24 hours.

As per the film's official Youtube channel, the teaser has clocked over 5 million views.

The 1 minute and 15 second teaser, which features a hi-tech spider, hints that the film could be high on technical wizardry.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film deals about bio-terrorism.

Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence bureau officer who takes on infectious agents with the help of hi-end technology.

The film, according to sources, is very high on action and features Mahesh in his most sophisticated avatar yet.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah and Bharath, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

The film, made on a lavish budget, is gearing up for September 30 release.