Mahesh Babu's SPYder To Now Release On August 11

Chennai: Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual action-thriller SPYder, being directed by A.R. Murugadoss, will now hit the screens on August 11 instead of June 23, a source in the know has said.

"Originally, the film was slated for release on June 23. Since the shoot will go on till May end, it's very unlikely for the film to come out in June. Hence, the makers are planning to release it on August 11," the source from the film's unit said.

In the film, Mahesh plays an intelligence bureau officer and he is paired with Rakul Preet Singh.

The project marks the first-time collaboration of Mahesh and Murugadoss.

Actor-filmmaker S.J. Suryah is being introduced in the role of an antagonist.

Being produced by Tagore Madhu, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.