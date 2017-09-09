Mahila Congress' Ex VP Asks Kangana Ranaut To Apologise, Here's Why
It seems controversies won't leave Kangana Ranaut's side easily.
Kangana Ranaut at Shankar Mahadevan's studio. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Kangana Ranaut’s recent Aap Ki Adaalat interview has turned out to be a saga of legal notices and brickbats. After Suzanne Khan’s post re-enforcing that Hrithik Roshan is a ‘good soul’, Karan Johar’s post calling her ‘Thankless’, Apurva Asrani thanking her for giving him more ‘publicity’ and Aditya Pancholi sorting legal help to sue Kangana for ‘affecting his family’ ties; it's Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, ex-VP Mahila Congress, who is asking for an apology from Bollywood’s controversy Queen.
You must be wondering how does an ex-VP Women Commission land in this scoop.
Well, when probed why Kangana never approached Women Commission during her issues with Hrithik Roshan, the star stated, "He (Hrithik) threatened to expose my pictures and videos if I did not apologize. I was working with Vishal Bhardwaj at the time. Vishal said I would be mentally disturbed if he actually makes such pictures public. He suggested I should go to the commission and request them even if you don’t interfere in the entire case, they must take action on this particular threat. My sister Rangoli called up Gurmeet Chadha (who is the head in Mumbai) and she was excited to take up the ‘high-profile’ case. Two days later, I got a call from Rakesh Roshan’s office. Kitne bikau log hain, women commission se to nafrat ho gai mujhe, ye log dhongi hain saare."
So days after this interview, Mumbai Regional Mahila Congress' ex-VP, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, as quoted above by Kangana, came out in public and told her side of the story to a popular tabloid.
"At least get my name right. It's Gurpreet, not Gurmeet," urged Chadha. She further added, "When I referred to Rakeshji [Roshan] and Hrithik as 'bade log', I didn't intend to intimidate her [Kangana] like she is now suggesting. It was a simple comment," added Chadha.
However, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha admitted that Roshans are family to her and she did ask Kangana to apologize as Rakesh Roshan was willing to communicate only on this condition.
"Kangana and Rangoli [Ranaut's sister] wanted to amicably sort out the issue and reached out to me because Rakeshji is like family. When I connected with him, he said he'd be willing to communicate only if Kangana apologized. When I told Rangoli about this, she said, 'The case is with the Cyber Crime Cell; they will pursue it."
She further said that she had requested Kangana and her sister to give a written complaint on the matter but there was no further communication with them and Kangana’s sister Rangoli stopped answering her calls.
According to Gurpreet, "Kangana owes me an apology. I will send her a notice. I could even sue her for defamation but I wouldn't do that to another woman."
